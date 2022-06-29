Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.64.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

