Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.32) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

