Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $283.80 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

