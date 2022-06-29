Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 249.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

MoneyLion stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. MoneyLion has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

