GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

GTLB opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

