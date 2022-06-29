Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $67.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

