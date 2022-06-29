Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $514.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ennis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.