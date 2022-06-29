TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.99.

Shares of TFII opened at $78.28 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

