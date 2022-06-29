Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)
