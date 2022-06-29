Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $849.93.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $669.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $678.26 and its 200 day moving average is $719.29. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

