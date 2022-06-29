Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

