Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.83.

NYSE:LAD opened at $285.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.89. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

