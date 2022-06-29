Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
LAD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.83.
NYSE:LAD opened at $285.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.89. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
