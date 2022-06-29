Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biocept by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

