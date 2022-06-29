Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

NYSE SAVE opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

