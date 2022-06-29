Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

