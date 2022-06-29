Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

MPW stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

