Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

