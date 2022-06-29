Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

MO opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 459,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 148,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

