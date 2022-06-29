EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.33.

EOG stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

