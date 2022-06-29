Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

TM17 opened at GBX 400 ($4.91) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The firm has a market cap of £582.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

