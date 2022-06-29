Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

TM17 opened at GBX 400 ($4.91) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The firm has a market cap of £582.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98.

Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

