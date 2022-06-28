Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 700 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

