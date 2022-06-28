PM CAPITAL Ltd Buys 21,950 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

