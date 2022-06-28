Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.70. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.