iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $44,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

