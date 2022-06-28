PFG Advisors Sells 1,140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

