SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.