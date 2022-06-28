The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.27 and its 200-day moving average is $338.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

