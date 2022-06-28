Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys 16,159 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.