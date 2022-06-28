Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

