LCM Capital Management Inc Has $279,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

