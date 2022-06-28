Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.27.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
