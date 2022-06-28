1,131 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express stock opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

