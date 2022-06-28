Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

