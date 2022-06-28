Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $505.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

