SOL Capital Management CO Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

