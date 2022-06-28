Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

