CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

