iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

