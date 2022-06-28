iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

