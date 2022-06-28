PM CAPITAL Ltd Acquires 21,950 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 3.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

