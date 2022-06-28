Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.