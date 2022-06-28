PFG Advisors Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.