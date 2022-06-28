Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.58 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

