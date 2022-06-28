MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $636,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average is $328.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

