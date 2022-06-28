MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 64 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.10. The stock has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.13 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

