Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,666 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

