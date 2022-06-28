Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

