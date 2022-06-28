Clarity Financial LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average of $340.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

