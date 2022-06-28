International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $215,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.