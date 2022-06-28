Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

